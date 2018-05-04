Prepare well, Lagerback tells Eagles — Nigeria Today

Prepare well, Lagerback tells Eagles

Former Super Eagles gaffer, Lars Lagerback has sent his goodwill message to African giants ahead of the World Cup tournament, expressing how fondly he holds the memories he had during his time with the team while also charging them to prepare well for a very good outing in Russia.

Lagerback, 69-year old who is currently in charge of the Norwegian national team took Nigeria to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where they failed to win any game for the second time since national team 1994 debut, losing their first two games to Argentina and Greece before drawing with South Korea to crash out in the first round.

“I wish Nigeria all the best in the World Cup coming up in Russia. I have so much good memories from my time with the Nigerian national team and all the friends I had in Nigeria,”

“So I hope you prepare well and I really look forward to watching them play in Russia even though I would be watching on TV from Sweden.”

The Swedish manager equally took out time to laud one of his technical administrators during his time with the Super Eagles.

“I equally want to send good luck to my old colleague, my then team secretary, Dayo Enebi. Keep going and I know you will make it. All the best.”

Lagerback has very close ties with Nigeria’s World Cup opponents, Iceland, having held the reins at the helm with the Nordic country during their sensational run in the European tournament in 2016 where he orchestrated a quarterfinal appearance, beating England along the way.

