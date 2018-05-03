Presidency: Buhari makes “Technical stopover” in London — Nigeria Today

Presidency: Buhari makes “Technical stopover” in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on his way back from meeting the US president Donald Trump is in London, Punch reports.

Buhari left the US on Tuesday but is yet to return to Nigeria.

Speaking to Punch, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said the president is on a “technical stopover” in the UK. He said:

They had a technical stopover in London. I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon.

According to Shehu, the stopover is not something to worry about.

The post Presidency: Buhari makes “Technical stopover” in London appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

