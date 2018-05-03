Presidency reveals when Buhari will arrive Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Presidency reveals when Buhari will arrive Nigeria
The presidency has disclosed that president Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria from his US official visit Thursday evening. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the disclosure via his Twitter handle. In a tweet, Adesina wrote, “MB arrives Abuja this evening. The good work of rebuilding Nigeria continues.” Buhari, who travelled […]
Presidency reveals when Buhari will arrive Nigeria
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!