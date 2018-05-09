President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London — Nigeria Today

President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London for a 4-day medical trip.
The presidency had announced on Monday, that the trip is at the request of the president’s doctor and he’ll be back in the country on Saturday, May 12th.
See more photos and video below:
Photo Credit: Instagram – @buharisallau
The post President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!