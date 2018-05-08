President Buhari Heads Back To UK To See His Doctor — Nigeria Today

President Buhari Heads Back To UK To See His Doctor

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he will be travelling to the United Kingdom today to see his doctor.

The president made the announcement on his Twitter, saying the travel is at the request of his doctor.

He announced that he will be away for 4 days, writing:

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12.

The Presidency @NGRPresident has issued a statement to this effect. I look forward to my 2-day State Visit to Jigawa State on Monday and Tuesday next week, after my return.

— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2018

The president, who has announced his intention to run for a 2nd term in office, was in London for over 100 days in 2017 for a medical leave.

