President Buhari reveals discussion with Saraki, Dogara — Nigeria Today

President Buhari reveals discussion with Saraki, Dogara
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed some of the issues he discussed with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, during a meeting at the State House on Monday, Dailypost reports reveals. According to Buhari, he briefed them on his meeting with President Donald Trump and also discussed […]
The post President Buhari reveals discussion with Saraki, Dogara appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!