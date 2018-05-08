President Idriss Deby of Chad appoints new cabinet - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

President Idriss Deby of Chad appoints new cabinet – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
President Idriss Deby of Chad appoints new cabinet
Vanguard
President Idriss Deby of Chad has announced his new cabinet, consisting mainly of his loyalists. The new government, announced by decree late on Monday night, consists of 29 members, including eight women. The formation of the new government comes a …
President Idriss Deby of Chad announces new cabinet
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!