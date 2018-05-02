 President Seeks International Support For 500,000 Flood Victims — Nigeria Today
President Seeks International Support For 500,000 Flood Victims

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia has appealed to the international community to support efforts to help 500,000 people affected by the floods that has displaced close to 175,000 from their homes. Mohamed who visited Somalia’s central region of HirShabelle to assess the impact of flooding said his government was taking action to address the […]

The post President Seeks International Support For 500,000 Flood Victims appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

