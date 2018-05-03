Presidential Aspirant, Fela Durotoye Tells Nigerian Women : Deny Your Husband S3x If He Doesn’t Have a PVC — Nigeria Today

Presidential Aspirant, Fela Durotoye Tells Nigerian Women : Deny Your Husband S3x If He Doesn’t Have a PVC

Fela Durotoye really wants win the presidential election come 2019. And it is why he is stirring the right storm.

Speaking at a recent Lagos event, The Platform, on May 1, the presidential hopeful urged women to deny their husband sex is they refuse to get their permanent voter’s card(PVC) ahead of the 2019 election.

“We need to get our PVCs. PVC is not a nice thing to have, it’s a need thing to have if you want a future that you can choose,” said the motivational speaker, as quoted by LIB. “In fact, for me PVC is not just permanent voter’s card, it’s the power to vote your choice.”

He continued, saying, “I have started a little movement where I’m asking every young lady to insist on asking any toaster for their PVC first. No PVC, no toasting. More than that, I’m working to collaborate with a few key people to ensure that every married woman whose husband does not have a PVC by July 1st, they’ll lock up. No PVC, no jangilova.”

Does this remind you of Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strike? Tell us what you think!

