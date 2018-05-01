Presidential c'ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Presidential c’ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons – Vanguard
Presidential c'ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons
LAGOS—One Okafor, suffering from hernia and serving jail term for stealing a bag of salt was among 66 prison inmates released, yesterday, by Presidential Advisory Committee on Prisons Reforms and Decongestion. The committee under the chairmanship of …
Presidential committee releases 66 inmates
