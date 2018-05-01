 Presidential c'ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Presidential c’ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Presidential c'ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons
Vanguard
LAGOS—One Okafor, suffering from hernia and serving jail term for stealing a bag of salt was among 66 prison inmates released, yesterday, by Presidential Advisory Committee on Prisons Reforms and Decongestion. The committee under the chairmanship of
Presidential committee releases 66 inmatesThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.