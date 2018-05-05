Promote dev't, industry- AGI urges media on Press Freedom Day - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Promote dev’t, industry- AGI urges media on Press Freedom Day – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Promote dev't, industry- AGI urges media on Press Freedom Day
Myjoyonline.com
The Association of Ghana Industries is urging the media to be firm in exposing the rot in society. While acknowledging the challenges media practitioners in Ghana go through, the Association in a statement believes it is time for the media to promote …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!