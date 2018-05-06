 Promoters Reduces Black Chyna’s Club Appearance Payment — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Promoters Reduces Black Chyna’s Club Appearance Payment

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Blac Chyna’s dispute with the Kardashians isn’t good for her financially as she is losing value in the eyes of major club promoters. As at the time she was with Rob Kardashian, she was paid more than what she is receiving now for making club appearances. With the recent fallout with the Kardashians, Black Chyna’s […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Promoters Reduces Black Chyna’s Club Appearance Payment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.