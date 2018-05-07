Protea Glen land protests flare up again, roads blocked - News24 — Nigeria Today

Protea Glen land protests flare up again, roads blocked – News24
|
News24
|
Protea Glen land protests flare up again, roads blocked
News24
Protests over housing that took place over the weekend in Protea Glen, Johannesburg, continued on Monday morning as residents and authorities continue to face off with people trying to occupy land. According to EWN, those occupying the land had claimed …
Protests erupt in Protea Glen over housing
Protea Glen residents protest against attempted land invasion
Protea Glen residents block roads in protest against alleged land invaders
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!