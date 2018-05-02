PS Audio’s Sprout100 doubles the power on an already impressive amplifier — Nigeria Today

PS Audio’s Sprout100 doubles the power on an already impressive amplifier
PS Audio’s Sprout100 digital integrated amplifier keeps everything that impressed us about the original Sprout model while also doubling the power output to a hefty 100 watts.
The post PS Audio’s Sprout100 doubles the power on an already impressive amplifier appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!