 PS Audio’s Sprout100 doubles the power on an already impressive amplifier — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PS Audio’s Sprout100 doubles the power on an already impressive amplifier

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Music, News, Technology | 0 comments

PS Audio’s Sprout100 digital integrated amplifier keeps everything that impressed us about the original Sprout model while also doubling the power output to a hefty 100 watts.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post PS Audio’s Sprout100 doubles the power on an already impressive amplifier appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.