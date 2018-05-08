PSG beats valiant minnow Les Herbiers 2-0 to win French Cup - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

PSG beats valiant minnow Les Herbiers 2-0 to win French Cup – FOXSports.com
|
FOXSports.com
|
PSG beats valiant minnow Les Herbiers 2-0 to win French Cup
FOXSports.com
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) Moments before lifting the French Cup again, Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva beckoned the valiant skipper from beaten third division side Les Herbiers to join him. After a moment's hesitation, unheralded Sebastien …
PSG clinch treble with Coupe de France victory
PSG win fourth straight Coupe de France crown but minnows Les Herbiers go proudly
Minnows Les Herbiers run PSG close in French Cup final
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!