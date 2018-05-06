 “P*ssy juice is good; it makes you live long” – Toke Makinwa claims — Nigeria Today
“P*ssy juice is good; it makes you live long” – Toke Makinwa claims

Posted on May 6, 2018

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has given a quite questionable claim on microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to Toke, it is healthy and good to take p*ssy juice as she claims it makes one live long.

She also revealed that she loves sexting and trash talking with a guy she’s feeling.

