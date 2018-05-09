 PTAD pays N18.9b to verified pensioners - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
PTAD pays N18.9b to verified pensioners – The Nation Newspaper

PTAD pays N18.9b to verified pensioners
The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) paid N18.99 billion to verified pensioners between January and March, its Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor has said. She said 7,969 civil service pensioners would receive monthly pension

