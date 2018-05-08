 Pupils protest in Onitsha over siting of market close to school — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pupils protest in Onitsha over siting of market close to school

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The siting of a market near Beth-roots Model Schools, Onitsha, Anambra State on Tuesday sparked off streets protest by pupils of the school who were aged between 4 and 12 years old. The pupils who carried placards with different inscriptions, lamented that the indiscriminate building of shops and now a ” full blown market” near […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Pupils protest in Onitsha over siting of market close to school

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.