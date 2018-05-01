Putin, Macron Agrees To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal — Nigeria Today

Putin, Macron Agrees To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal
Russian President, Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, agreed in a phone conversation on the need to preserve and fully implement the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said in a statement yesterday. The phone call took place at the initiative of the French administration, the Kremlin statement said. According to the Kremlin, Macron […]
The post Putin, Macron Agrees To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!