Putin, Macron Agrees To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal — Nigeria Today

Putin, Macron Agrees To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

Russian President, Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, agreed in a phone conversation on the need to preserve and fully implement the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said in a statement yesterday. The phone call took place at the initiative of the French administration, the Kremlin statement said. According to the Kremlin, Macron […]

