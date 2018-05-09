R378 000 Tickets And Other Ridiculous Met Gala Facts — Nigeria Today

R378 000 Tickets And Other Ridiculous Met Gala Facts

What would I do if you gave me R378 000? Move to Costa Rica, live off the grid, laze around all day and never wear shoes again.

I might even bump into Joe van Niekerk – allegedly.

One thing I wouldn’t do is blow it all on a Met Gala ticket, because that’s how much one ticket is reported to cost.

Business Insider were also rather taken aback, and decided to look into what other staggering sums they could uncover.

We’ve already run through the standout fashion choices here, with Rihanna front and centre in dominating the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, but let’s take a few facts to the face:

It reportedly costs $3.5 million to produce the Met Gala.

Tickets for the Met Gala reportedly cost $30,000 [R378 000] — that’s enough to put a family of four over the poverty line. Some sources say tickets can even cost up to $50,000.

A designer gown for the Met Gala can range anywhere from $4,495 to $35,610.

Blake Lively paired $5 press-on nails with an extravagant, queenly Versace gown that took 600 hours to make and $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry [sic].

I know we’ve seen that dress already in the picture up top, but another look:

Not too shabby.

Moving on:

Some designers auction off their outfits worn by celebrities for a good cause. Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing is auctioning off all the looks he created for the Met Gala 2018, donating the proceeds to RED to fight against AIDS. Among those he dressed are J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez, and Trevor Noah. The bidding prices range from $1,500 to $5,000.

There’s also the night’s talent. Katy Perry, who can charge about $1.5 million for an appearance, performed at the Met Gala 2017.

The Vatican loaned 40 rare items of religious significance to the Costume Institute for the Met Gala 2018, including a papal tiara featuring 18,000 diamonds and pieces worn by Pope Benedict 14th. There’s no word on its value, but diamond jewelry owned by Pope Paul VI recently went on sale for $1.9 million.

The Met Gala raised more than $12 million last year. Overall, Anna Wintour has raised approximately $186 million for the Costume Institute.

OK, decent effort.

See you in Costa Rica, bitches.

[source:businsider]

