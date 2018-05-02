Raging floods, rains continue to leave trail of destruction - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Raging floods, rains continue to leave trail of destruction – Daily Nation
Raging floods, rains continue to leave trail of destruction
Heavy rains on Wednesday continued to leave a trail of destruction across the country. More than 1,000 people were displaced after dams in Tana River County were submerged by the floods, spilling water into the villages. Residents in sections of Galole …
