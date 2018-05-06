Raila Odinga denies claims of 2022 presidency interest - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

Raila Odinga denies claims of 2022 presidency interest – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
|
Raila Odinga denies claims of 2022 presidency interest
ODM leader Raila Odinga now says he is not interested in politics of succession. Raila vehemently denied reports to the effect that he intends to contest for the country's presidency in 2022 terming them untrue. The opposition leader maintains that at …
