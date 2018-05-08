Ramaphosa says he will defend Maimane against his own party - News24 — Nigeria Today

Ramaphosa says he will defend Maimane against his own party – News24
|
News24
|
Ramaphosa says he will defend Maimane against his own party
News24
The ANC will be the first to defend DA leader Mmusi Maimane from people in his own party who deny racial inequality, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. While answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ramaphosa commended Maimane for the …
Your days are numbered, black DA leaders told
Ramaphosa vows ANC will defend Maimane against his own party
Ramaphosa says DA members turning against Maimane for 'telling the truth'
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!