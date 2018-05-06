 Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee – Goal.com

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports


Sunday's El Clasico was a heated occasion and the defender thinks Barca's talisman tried to influence the referee by pressuring him. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos accused Barcelona star Lionel Messi of putting the referee under pressure in Sunday's
