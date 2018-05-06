Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee – Goal.com
Goal.com
Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee
Goal.com
Sunday's El Clasico was a heated occasion and the defender thinks Barca's talisman tried to influence the referee by pressuring him. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos accused Barcelona star Lionel Messi of putting the referee under pressure in Sunday's …
Lionel Messi pressured referee in tunnel at half-time of Clasico — Sergio Ramos
Barcelona star Lionel Messi unleashed foul-mouthed tirade at 's***' Clasico referee
Ramos: Messi pressured ref
