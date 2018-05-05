RAMSEY NOUAH CONTINUES SEARCH FOR IMPOSTOR IN ‘CRAZY PEOPLE’ — Nigeria Today

RAMSEY NOUAH CONTINUES SEARCH FOR IMPOSTOR IN ‘CRAZY PEOPLE’

By Tosin Clegg

Actor, Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah has revealed why he released a controversial impostor alert on his social media accounts on Monday, April 23. Ramsey made the revelation at a parley with the press at Filmhouse Cinema, Surulere on Monday, April 30.

Explaining the controversy behind the impostor alert which took the nation by storm, Ramsey said the impostor was a character from the heavily anticipated movie, ‘Crazy People’ produced by award winning filmmaker, Moses Inwang. The movie is set for a May 25th release in cinemas nationwide.

Ramsey said “Shooting ‘Crazy People’ was fun as well as enlightening for me. It was very exciting that I got to play myself and my impersonator. I can’t wait for everyone to see what an amazing movie we’ve made.”

Also speaking at the briefing, Moses Inwang, who also directed the movie said “The film is in a class of its own as it is the first Nollywood film that has real life actors playing themselves as movie characters. ‘Crazy People’ is guaranteed to blow your mind.”

The film features a star studded cast including Ramsey Nouah, Chigurl, Monalisa Chinda, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Kunle Afolayan, Mr. Patrick, Funnybone, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and many more.

