Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession — Nigeria Today

Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession
Rapper G-Eazy has been arrested for suspected assault and cocaine possession after performing in Sweden, TMZ reports.
The rapper was said to be partying with friends Halsey and Sean Kingston at a club in Stockholm when the arrest was made, acting aggressively.
Guards had reportedly approached him asking that he calm down, but then things took turns for the worse.
G-Eazy reportedly started throwing punches, hitting a guard in the face several times.
The police were then called, who detained the rapper and reportedly found cocaine in his pocket.
See a video of the rapper getting arrested below:
The post Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!