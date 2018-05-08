 Rashidi Yekini brother, Akeem dies in Kwara — Nigeria Today
Rashidi Yekini brother, Akeem dies in Kwara

The younger brother of Nigeria’s all time highest goal scorer, Rashidi Yekini, Akeem, is dead.

A member of Kwara Football Association, Alhaji Wasiu Lawal, who visited the family on Tuesday, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said Akeem Yekini died on Saturday, May 5 in Ijagbo, Kwara and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Lawal told NAN that the father of two only complained of malaria and body pains before his death.

The Firda’u, Islamic prayer for the dead, took place at his residence in Ijagbo on Tuesday.

He is survived by two wives two children and an aged mother.

