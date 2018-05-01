Read Comedian AY’s Reaction to Davido buying Girlfriend Chioma a Porsche 😂 — Nigeria Today

Read Comedian AY’s Reaction to Davido buying Girlfriend Chioma a Porsche 😂

Last night, superstar singer Davido surprised his girlfriend Chioma with a Porsche as her 23rd birthday gift.

The singer had posted a video of the moment she saw the car and wrote:

I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! 🔥🔥🔥

Reacting to the story, AY said:

(Davido) you don’t have respect. I need to rush and go and block you from appearing on my wife’s timeline… This PORSCHE ASSURANCE gift to @thechefchi is too much for your age na. How much @miraclebigbrother win after waiting on the lord for 3 months in #bbnaija2018? God punish any man wey one begin type one page of poem give woman for instagram tomorrow morning all in the name of birthday wishes. @midas_interiors, (Mabel, his wife) the good lord told me you don’t want designer, you don’t want Ferrari but my love. All these are the things of the world, lets just continue to serve the living God and avoid #yorubademons like these lazy Nigerian OBO youth. in short make God scatter this world make everybody start afresh 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #assurance

