Read What Dead Santos President Wrote In Secret Letter About Neymar — Nigeria Today

Read What Dead Santos President Wrote In Secret Letter About Neymar

Neymar’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 has continued to generate controversy, even five years after the deal was sealed. The latest is from a posthumous letter by late Luis Alvaro de Oliveira Ribeiro, former President of Santos, who died on August 16, 2016. According to the content of the letter published by a local Brazilian […]

The post Read What Dead Santos President Wrote In Secret Letter About Neymar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

