Real Estate Investor offers Davido & Chioma 1 week stay in his luxurious apartment in South Africa — Nigeria Today

Real Estate Investor offers Davido & Chioma 1 week stay in his luxurious apartment in South Africa

A real estate investor identified as Okoye M.O. has gifted Davido and Chioma a one week stay in one of his luxurious apartment in Sandton, South Africa.

The self acclaimed believer of love also noted that he is ready to part with N10,000 to 10 Nigerian couples which would be selected from the first and five comments on the social media announcement.

He wrote:

I have always believed in love all my life, going out of my way in efforts to make my woman happy and treating her right has always been my major priority and I have never been scared to show it regardless of what people say. Davido is actually representing a lot of Nigerian men out there so with this I will be giving away 10,000 to 10 Nigerian Couples each, and @davidoofficial & @thechefchi Arising Properties is offering a weeks stay in one of our luxurious apartments anytime they decide to come to South Africa for baecation. Tag your partner, Tag davido and chioma. I will pay out to the first five comments and last five! I know some don’t have but they wish to do. Let’s keep the love rolling.

