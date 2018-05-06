Rector warns students against sex for mark — Nigeria Today

Rector warns students against sex for mark

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Mr Sanusi Gumau, has warned students never to indulge in offering bribe or sex to any of their lecturers in exchange for better grades in their academics.

The rector gave the warning on Sunday while unveiling a billboard on decent dressing code donated by Higher National Diploma (HND) students of Mass Communication Department of the school.

“No student must offer bribe or sex to any lecturer in order to obtain better grades in their academics.

“Students also have the right to report to the school authority any attempt by any lecturers to collect bribe from them or subject them to any sexual harassment, “he said.

Gamau also warned the students to desist from indecent dressing and other unruly behaviours capable of attracting sanctions from the school management.

The rector, however, commended the students for the gesture and urged them to be obedient and loyal to their lecturers.

He said that that the school was always awarding its certificates to its graduating students having found them worthy in learning and character.

He also advised them to ensure that the relationship between lecturers and students in the institution were like that of the parents and their children.

Mr Abubakar Umar, the leader of the students group that donated the billboard said that the gesture was a way of contributing their quota to enlighten their fellow students on decency on campus.

“Mass Communications students are potential journalists and their duties are to enlighten and inform members of the society.

“That is why we deemed it necessary to help the school authority in drawing the attention of our fellow students to shun nudity in the polytechnic in order to avoid penalties, “he said. NAN

