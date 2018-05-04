Reekado Banks Says He Is Nobody’s Mate In Music — Nigeria Today

Reekado Banks Says He Is Nobody’s Mate In Music
Popular Nigerian musician, Reekado Banks bragged about his talent when he stated via his social media handle that he is nobody’s mate just few hours before the commencement of the 2018 Headies Awards. After a studio session with music producer TY Mix, the Mavin Record artiste declared that he has surpassed his rivals. See photos […]
The post Reekado Banks Says He Is Nobody's Mate In Music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
