Refrain from any misconduct in forthcoming elections, NYSC DG warns corps members — Nigeria Today

Refrain from any misconduct in forthcoming elections, NYSC DG warns corps members

Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Wednesday warned corps members to refrain any act of misconduct through their participation as ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming elections.

He gave this warning on Wednesday at the Lagos State Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja as the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course came to an end.

He said the full weight of NYSC Bye Law would be applied on any erring Corps Member that violated electoral laws.

Kazaure said: “the NYSC would not undermine the goodwill it has built over the years through the misconduct of corps members,” adding that “the welfare and security of all Corps Members remain the priority of the Management of the Scheme.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwumi Ambode in his address urged the Corps Members to contribute their quota to the socio-economic and political development of the State.

He admonished them to leave indelible footprints in the state ‘in the area of Healthcare Delivery, Education, campaign on HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, Social Services and Agriculture.’

Governor Ambode, whose address was read at the Ceremony by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Honourable Oluseye Oladejo said excellent performance would be rewarded at the end of the service year.

He advised the Corps Members to embrace entrepreneurship development as the only antidote to the increasing rate of unemployment among youths in the country.

Lagos State Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh urged them not to embark on authorized journeys but also be security conscious as they settle down in their respective host communities.

“Refrain from keeping late nights and respect the culture and traditions of host communities”, he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

