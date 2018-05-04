 Registration commences for 2018 Total Basketball League - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Registration commences for 2018 Total Basketball League – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports


The Nation Newspaper

Registration commences for 2018 Total Basketball League
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has commenced registration of clubs and players for the 2018 Total Divisions one and two leagues. This follows the recent agreement signed between NBBF and Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, for sponsorship of both leagues
