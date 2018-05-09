 Relegation is confirmed for West Brom - but Darren Moore is recognised with award - Birmingham Live — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Relegation is confirmed for West Brom – but Darren Moore is recognised with award – Birmingham Live

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Birmingham Live

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Relegation is confirmed for West Brom – but Darren Moore is recognised with award
Birmingham Live
West Bromwich Albion have been relegated from the Premier League. Southampton's 1-0 victory at Swansea on Tuesday evening has denied the Baggies and Darren Moore what would have been the greatest of escapes after a run of 11 points from a possible 15
Five things the Baggies must do to 'boing' straight back upEurosport.co.uk
Darren Moore 'can make the tough calls' at West Bromexpressandstar.com
Premier League ResultsDaily Mail
Daily Mail
all 75 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.