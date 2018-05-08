 Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos)

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment

Nigerian Rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known by his stage names Reminisce and ALAGA IBILE, has taken to his Instagram page to share the below photo of himself and his baby mama whom he calls “Iya Hafusa“.

The rapper shared the above photo with the caption ;

HBD TO MY WIFE/BABY MOMMA/MY SUREST G FOR THE LAST 13YEARS.#IYAHAFUSA

According to reports, he has been dating her for over 13 years now and they have two daughters together.

In an interview with PUNCH, Reminisce debunked a rumor that he had a secret wedding with her last year.

“Yes, we lived together. But we have issues with commitment. I think we are not ready for marriage yet. We will formalize things when the right time comes. I am still planning my future because I am not going to be a musician forever. I will quit music, maybe after a decade”, he said.

The post Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

