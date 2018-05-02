Reno Omokri attacks Lai Mohammed for saying Buhari’s administration has defeated Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Reno Omokri attacks Lai Mohammed for saying Buhari’s administration has defeated Boko Haram

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has attacked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for saying the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has defeated Boko Haram. DAILY POST reports that Lai Mohammed, while speaking with journalists after a media tour in the United States, US, explained that the present administration has […]

Reno Omokri attacks Lai Mohammed for saying Buhari’s administration has defeated Boko Haram

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

