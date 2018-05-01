Reparation Cypher Vol 1 Ft. Jimmy Sucre X Jerry Czar X Rodney X Enormoss X Vader — Nigeria Today

Reparation Cypher Vol 1 Ft. Jimmy Sucre X Jerry Czar X Rodney X Enormoss X Vader

Jimmy Sucre and Jerry Czar presents the reparation cypher featuring “Rodney”, “Enormoss” and the 2017 hennessy vs class winner “Vader”. Listen to the various rhyme schemes, wordplays, punchlines from a combo of three awesome emcees on a dope beat spun by DJ AY. With no further ado, listen to the first of the reparation cypher series below.

The post Reparation Cypher Vol 1 Ft. Jimmy Sucre X Jerry Czar X Rodney X Enormoss X Vader appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

