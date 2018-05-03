Reps process report on Buhari’s alleged constitutional breach — Nigeria Today

Reps process report on Buhari’s alleged constitutional breach

Report, which is to verify whether President Muhammadu Buhari actually breached some provisions of the constitution in approving $496million for purchase of 20 military fighter jets, is ready and would soon be listed for consideration.

Baring any unforeseen circumstance, the report could be laid by the Rules and Business Committee today or early next week.

The report was necessitated following directives from the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, to the committee to dig into the archives on what has been previously done about past situation and advise members of the House in arriving at informed decisions on whether Mr President actually breached the constitution.

In a motion debated last week on the president’s request for retrospective approval for funds already spent without recourse to appropriation by the National Assembly, the speaker had deferred its consideration and resolution when it reverted the matter to theCommitteeon Rules and Business to peruse and inform the House better.

But an insider in the House conversant with the matter told Nigerian Pilot exclusively, that the speaker’s assignment had been concluded.

He said the committee had looked at the archives, even though he declined to disclose its findings and possible recommendations.

According to him, “The report will be forwarded to the chairman of the Rules and Business Committee, OrkerJev, who will in turn present it to the speaker before it will be listed on the order paper for consideration.

“The committee has done its job; it is now left for the leadership and members of the House to perform their constitutional roles,” he further noted, adding that it was not in the position of the committee to decide on its consideration but the leadership.

Recall that the drawback to considering the motion sponsored by the leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, resulted from constitutional provisions canvassed by opposition members.

First, it was Honourable Ossai Nicholas Ossa (PDP Delta), who listed the president’s breaches.

Ossai said the president violated section 80 (2) of the 1999 Constitution which stipulates how expenditures were to be approved only by authorisation of the National Assembly.

Another member, Fred Agbedi(PDP Bayelsa) reinforced Ossai’s position when he faulted the president’s procedure.

Agbedi told the House that issues related to approval of finance had to come to the parliament as a bill.

He said“by House rules, especially under Order 1, Rule 2, it could by resolution regulate itself where there were no specific precedence or provisions on the subject matter, but that as a matter of law, there were no straightforward answers to this problem presented by the letter or what he’s asking us to do.

Apparently following the various submissions, the speaker before ruling said, “people are watching us to see what we are about to do; whether we will stand with the truth: we will have to therefore refer this matter to the Committee on Rules and Business for them to check the archives, whether there are precedence that we can anchor this communication, that is my ruling.”

President Buhari had written the House asking for a retrospective approval of $496million already paid for the procurement of 20 Tucano fighter jets from the US,which has generated another faceoff between the presidency and the National Assembly which accuse the president of violating the constitution by not getting legal approval from the legislature before embarking on the purchase.

