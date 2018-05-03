Reps to pass 2018 budget next week — Nigeria Today

Reps to pass 2018 budget next week

The House of Representatives has said the 2018 appropriation bill will be passed next week. Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the House, announced this while addressing National Assembly correspondents on Thursday. According to him, the budget would be laid before the lawmakers on Tuesday and passed within the week. “By next week, everything about the budget […]

