 Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act

Posted on May 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to comply with law that established the bank. The lower chamber particularly asked the apex bank to adhere to Section 50(1) of the CBN Act. The section provides that “the Bank shall, within two months after the close of each financial year, […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.