Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act — Nigeria Today

Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to comply with law that established the bank. The lower chamber particularly asked the apex bank to adhere to Section 50(1) of the CBN Act. The section provides that “the Bank shall, within two months after the close of each financial year, […]

The post Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

