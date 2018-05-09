 Reps Urge FG To Suspend NLNG Sale — Nigeria Today
Reps Urge FG To Suspend NLNG Sale

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to suspend the proposed sale of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG). This was sequel to a motion by Rep. Randolph Brown (Rivers-PDP) on the urgent need to stop the sale of the gas company. In the motion, Brown said that there had been supports by […]

