Respect tradition of host communities, NYSC DG tells corps members - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Respect tradition of host communities, NYSC DG tells corps members – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Respect tradition of host communities, NYSC DG tells corps members
Guardian (blog)
Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has charged Batch 'A' corps members, currently undergoing orientation in Benue State, to respect the culture and tradition of the people. Kazaure, who gave the …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!