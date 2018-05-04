Restructure Nigeria now, say Nwodo, Clark, Adebanjo others — Nigeria Today

Restructure Nigeria now, say Nwodo, Clark, Adebanjo others

Some of the leaders of the Southern regions and the Middle Belt yesterday took their demand for restructuring of the country to the National Assembly.

They made the same call at the 10th Abraham Adesanya lecure in Lagos on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki, they warned that failure to restructure the country could be a recipe for its disintegration.

On the team were: Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum Chief Edwin Clark, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief John Nwodo, Afenifere’s Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, President Middle Belt Forum.

Apart from the demand to restructure the country, the leaders criticized what they described as the fragrant disregard of the legislative arm of government.

Chief Clark who led the delegation asked Nwodo to present the case of the group.

Nwodo said: “We have come to you at a very difficult time in the history of our country. We are visiting the National Assembly because of its unique position in our constitution. The democratic system we run in our country rests on the three organs of government.

“For these three arms, the other two function in accordance with laws made by this arm. This arm characterises democracy because in a military government you will have both the judiciary and the executive.

“But it is only in a democratic government that you have the parliament. The parliament is a microcosm of the people because every section of the country has by adult suffrage delegated its voice to this parliament.

“We have watched the helplessness of the National Assembly where members of the executive even refuse your invitations to come and make explanations contrary to provisions of the constitution.

“We have found the helplessness of the Senate when you can be invaded in spite of the security adornment in this place controlled by the executive and the seat of the Senate President is almost invaded but for the personal security of the aides of its leadership.

“This is because our system makes the tail wag the dog rather than the dog waging the tail. This cannot be in a fountain of legislative authority for executive implementation, and yet they toy with the system.

“We have come to tell you that it is in our view that it is because we have this over-concentration of Powers in the Federal Government contrary to the agreement that our forefathers entered into for the nation called Nigeria. That governance has failed in our country. That economic development has failed,” he said.

Nwodo noted that the way out of the problems bedeviling the country is a revisit of the power devolution clause that was rejected by the parliament in ongoing constitution alteration process as promised by the National Assembly.

“Our youth despair is gargantuan. The federating unit in the unitary system that we call a federal system” Nwodo said.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo who led South West delegates to the meeting said that they concurred fully with what Nwodo said because “what concerns one concerns all.”

Adebanjo noted that the way the country is going any interest outside immediate restructuring of the country would amount to playing with fire.

Adebanjo who prayed the National Assembly to revisit the 2014 National Conference report passionately said “Take your time and read the 2014 conference report because all the problems of the country have been solved by the report.”

President Middle Belt Forum, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd) said that the Middle Belt region had always stood for the unity of the country.

The Middle belt leader who noted that the people of his region refer to themselves as “the belt of Nigeria” added that “we should always go for what is best for Nigeria.”

The Senate President reiterated that to strengthen democracy, the number one institution Nigerians must defend is the parliament.

He said the 8th National Assembly has been working hard to create enabling environment that will attract investors and that the parliament would continue along that line.

On the call to revisit clauses that were rejected during the ongoing constitution review process, Saraki said the National Assembly is ready to reconsider the clauses and that it would do so after the passage of the 2018 budget.

He assured that the National Assembly was prepared to address issues raised by the group “because there is no alternative.”

He said, “if we want to defend our democracy, it is not about me. We will come and go. It is about the institution. We must work to grow the institution and strengthen the institution. You have raised a number of issues on the economy. There are opportunities ahead but it is difficult for people to invest where there is no rule of law.”

Other members of the delegation are Chief Olu Falae, Air Vice Marshall, Irangate Idongesit, Obong Victor Attah, Sen. Stella Omu, Prof. Banjo Akintoye, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, Prof. Ihechukwuma Maduke, Sen. Basset Henshaw, Air Comm. Dan Suleiman (rtd), Mr. Alfred Mulade, His Highness Anaba Saraigbe and Lady Maryam Yunusa

