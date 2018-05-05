Restructure Nigeria to end indigene-settler dichotomy — Prof. Gidado — Nigeria Today

Restructure Nigeria to end indigene-settler dichotomy — Prof. Gidado

A professor of Constitutional Law, Faculty of Law, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Maxwell Gidado, SAN, has joined proponents of true federalism, saying restructuring of the country will end the indigene-settler dichotomy.

Prof. Gidad, who made the remarks while addressing a cream of Surveyors during the 2018 Fellows’ Investiture of Nigerian Institution of Surveyors in Abuja, said that restructuring would help to build a modern united Nigerian society.

According to him, “A modern united Nigerian society can only be built on the basis of common citizenship for all based on residency in a state or locality rather than the local government or ethnic group one is born into.”

He added that, “Nigerians should be free to live, study and work anywhere in the country as long as they are law-abiding. We cannot claim to be promoting national unity while also promoting policies that tend to confine people to their places of birth.”

The post Restructure Nigeria to end indigene-settler dichotomy — Prof. Gidado appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

