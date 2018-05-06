Restructuring debate dominates discourse at Abraham Adesina symposium — Nigeria Today

Restructuring debate dominates discourse at Abraham Adesina symposium

The memories and philosophies of Abraham Adesanya, the late Afenifere leader, re-echoed last Thursday, as eminent Nigerians and dignitaries across the country converge on the Shell Hall Onikan, Lagos, for the ten year memorial symposium, Iniobong Iwok, who attended the event report.

A good name they say is better than gold, while integrity has been identified as the supreme quality of true leadership.

Perhaps, this statement amply describes the true personality of the late Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya who until his death was the leader of the Yoruba pan-socio-cultural group, Afenifere, and a former leader of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He was an activist, lawyer, and liberal progressive politician. Adesanya was born on 24 July 1922 in Ijebu Igbo; attended Ijebu Ode Grammar School, and worked briefly as a teacher; after which he left for the United Kingdom to study Law at the then Holborn College of Law, Grey Inn.

Upon returning to Nigeria in 1959, as a qualified lawyer, he joined the Action Group which was then led by the late Obafemi Awolowo.

And shortly after, he was elected into the Western House of Assembly to represent Ijebu Igbo constituency in the 1959 House of Representatives election.

A dedicated Awoist, he led a team of lawyers that defended Chief Awolowo against the Nigerian Federal Government’s treason charges in 1962.

Known for his uncompromising principles, selfless commitment, patriotism, he joined other democrats, to fight the various military juntas, enthroning democracy in the country, while surviving assassination attempt on his life in the process.

However, Adesanya’s principles, philosophies and vision for the country was brought to the fore, last Thursday as eminent Nigerians, several dignitaries and groups converge on the Shell Hall, Onikan, Lagos, for the ten year memorial symposium with the theme: ‘Leadership and the future of Nigeria’.

While political leaders across the country, including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, showered encomium on the virtues, selfless service, patriotism and commitments of the late elder statesman, raging agitation for a restructuring of the country and true federalism, however, took a centre stage among the speakers at the event.

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo leader, John Nwodo; Senator Seth Akintoye, all noted that there was the urgent need for the Federal Government to restructure, and install true federalism in the country in view of the current challenges bedeviling it, if Nigeria was to attain its potentials.

They stressed that the country was in danger of breakup and separation, adding that the current political structure and system of governance imposed on it by the military had retarded the growth of the country.

Anyaoku noted that a decade after the demise of the former Afenifere leader, the country was still in deplorable state, with lopsided appointments and increased divisiveness, expensive and ineffective political structure.

He suggested that there was the need for urgent restructuring of the country and a return to the 1963 and 1960 constitution, warning that the country would not achieve meaningful development with its present complex structure.

“Senator Abraham Adesanya was a symbol of authentic combination of loyalty to one’s ethnic group and loyalty to one’s country. He was at the same time an outstanding leader of Afenifere that sought to promote and protect the interest of the Yoruba and a nationalist leader of NADECO that sought to promote and protect democracy in his country, Nigeria. Inspired by the sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he led a life of idealism in which service to the Yoruba and to Nigeria was an uncompromising credo,” Anyaoku said.

“I believe that restructuring Nigeria’s present governance architecture by returning to the provisions of its 1960 and 1963 constitutional arrangements will not only help the emergence of a leadership that will pave the way for a national rebirth, but will also put the country on a more assured path to political stability and faster socio- economic development,” he further posited.

In his presentation at the event, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo urged Nigerians not to vote for leaders who were against the restructuring of the country, while lambasting the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to speak the truth on the need to restructure the country.

Nwodo said: “If we have the likes of Chief Bisi Akande in the present ruling party and they could not speak to the authorities then something is wrong with our polity. If we have leaders in the APC who could not speak to the authority about the rampant armed herdsmen killings, Boko Haram insurgence and other issues regarding our present lopsided structure, something is wrong with our nation.”

By the same token, a former military governor of River State, Major Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd) advocated for the strengthening of the police, educational and judiciary institutions in the country, if the country was to make any meaningful development, while faulting the current structure of the country as defective. He advocated for state police.

Professor Akintoye in his speech bemoaned the current political structure, urging Nigerians to stop blaming the military for its current woes, stressing that several years after democracy Nigeria should have adopted a political structure that would fit it.

Other speakers, such as Ayo Adebanjo and Doyinsola Abiola accused the current leaders of the country for abandoning the Awolowo ideals as soon as they are elected into offices and for poor governance, while also attributing the eroding value system in the society for the country’s current woes.

The event was attended by several dignitaries such as former Lagos state Governor, Lateef Jakande, former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere Spoke person, Harry Akande, Ayo Adebanjo, Amos Akingba, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Bode George, APC leader, Niyi Akande, former minority leaders the Senate Olorunnimbe Mamora, former Governor of Ogun state ,Gbenga Daniel, former President Olusegun Obasanjo; industrialist, Nike Akande, among others.

