Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL — Nigeria Today

Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 20 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Nasarawa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Kano Pillars FC

Wikki Tourists FC 1-1 Rangers International

MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Kwara United 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars FC

Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine Stars

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Go Round FC

Katsina United 1-0 Plateau United

Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

