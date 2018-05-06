Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL — Nigeria Today

Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL
Following are the results of Match Day 20 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Nasarawa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Heartland FC 1-1 Kano Pillars FC
Wikki Tourists FC 1-1 Rangers International
MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes
Kwara United 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars FC
Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine Stars
FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Go Round FC
Katsina United 1-0 Plateau United
Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors
