 Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Following are the results of Match Day 20 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Nasarawa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Kano Pillars FC

Wikki Tourists FC 1-1 Rangers International

MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Kwara United 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars FC

Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine Stars

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Go Round FC

Katsina United 1-0 Plateau United

Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

The post Results of Match Day 2017/2018 NPFL appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.