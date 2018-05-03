Rihanna confesses Drake’s VMAs speech made her uncomfortable — Nigeria Today

Rihanna confesses Drake’s VMAs speech made her uncomfortable

Rihanna confesses Drake’s viral speech while presenting with her at the Vanguard Award at the MTV VMA’s last year made her uncomfortable.

Drake who had been carrying a torch for Rihanna since the beginning of time had thought it wise to profess his love for her on the awards stage as he was presenting her with what is perhaps the most important award of her music career. He said he’s been in love with her since he was 22, and even leaned in for a kiss that was expertly avoided by Rih.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she tells Vogue. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

When asked about the current state of their friendship, she says, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

