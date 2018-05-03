 Rihanna Talks On Releasing A Reggae Album — Nigeria Today
Rihanna Talks On Releasing A Reggae Album

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Rihanna might be going back to her roots as she has revealed that she will be working on a reggae album soon.

In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that her ninth album will be a reggae album and will have influences from Supa Dups, a popular Jamaican producer.

“Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man”, she said.

She listed Bob Marley’s Buffalo Soldier her favourite reggae song and the Jamaican legend, her favourite reggae artiste.

