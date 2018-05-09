 Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Accelerating Declines — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Accelerating Declines

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Key Highlights

  • Ripple price declined further and broke the $0.7800 support level against the US dollar.
  • Yesterday’s highlighted important bearish trend line is still intact with resistance near $0.7950 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair is likely to accelerate declines and it could soon test the next support at $0.7480 in the near term.

Ripple price is under pressure against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD may continue to move down towards the next key support at $0.7480.

Ripple Price Resistance

There was an increase in selling pressure from the $0.8500 swing high in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price initially held the $0.8000 support area and attempted a recovery. However, it could not move above the $0.8500 resistance level, which resulted in a rejection. There was a sharp downside reaction and the price broke the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last major wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high.

It has opened the doors for more declines below $0.8000. At the moment, the price is trading below the $0.7800 support, which is a bearish sign. If sellers remain in action, the price may decline further towards $0.7500. The next major support is the 1.236 Fib extension of the last major wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high. On the upside, yesterday’s highlighted important bearish trend line is still intact with resistance near $0.7950 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair.

Ripple Price Technical Analysis XRP USD

Looking at the chart, the pair is under a lot of pressure below $0.8000. If XRP has to recover, buyers need to clear the trend line, $0.8000 resistance, and the $0.8100 pivot level. Above $0.8100, the price may test the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is placed heavily in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is reaching the oversold levels.

Major Support Level – $0.7480

Major Resistance Level – $0.8000

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Accelerating Declines appeared first on NewsBTC.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.